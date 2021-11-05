————

This is probably the most non-fungible drawing I’ve ever done.

(And seriously, if you want to invest in art, you know you can actually invest in art, right, and not digital receipts? Like, you can commission an artist to make you something 100% unique. You can even buy original, physical copies of artwork directly from artists. Then you can hang them in your house and feel like a big shot because you have actual art on your walls that no one else has. I mean, I’m not going to tell you how to spend your money, but to me an NFT tells me that you don’t really care about supporting artists, you just want to own something that will maybe appreciate in value so you can diversify your portfolio of stocks and bonds and invisible computer currency. But again, I’m not going to tell you how to spend your money.)

————