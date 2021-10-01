Fallen Fashion

Oct 1st, 2021 | By | Category: Ben & Winslow

It’s October, folks, which means we can all do the things we think about doing all year but aren’t allowed to because of the October-negative strictures of society! I’m going to draw a bunch of Halloween-themed comics: jack-o-lanterns, costumes, jump scares, the works. (I haven’t figured out how to put a jump scare into a comic yet, but we’ll get there.)

Winslow replaces his head with a jack-o-lantern every year. I don’t know if Ben will ever be willing to do the same, but the tie is a nice touch.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.
