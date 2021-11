————

My wife is a fast reader, so to save money on books each month she reads a lot of free stuff on Kindle. Sometimes she finds some hidden gems, but more often than not she reads some really, really weird novels with amazingly terrible covers, and Kindle keeps recommending even weirder stuff. I love the book covers she texts me while I’m at work. Today’s comic is inspired by some of those novels.

There’s always a Gary in every meeting, isn’t there?

————