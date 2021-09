————

Ben and Winslow have returned, at least for now. And Winslow’s been growing a whole lot of bamboo!

As you can probably tell, this comic is 100% digital. This is a huge departure from my previous comics, which were only about 2% digital. I’ve been playing with Procreate the past couple months and still don’t really know what I’m doing, but I also realize that I’m never going to get good at this unless I actually practice.

————