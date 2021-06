————

For those of you who live in the Eastern United States, are you sick of cicadas yet? They were cool when they first came out, but now they keep flying into my car, latching into my hair, and making so much noise that my family has to yell if we want to be understood outside. I understand the need to overwhelm predators so enough cicadas can mate and make baby cicadas, but I saw a few take out a bird and drag it under a park bench the other day, so I think they’ll be fine.

