Am I Funny…?

————

Don’t mind me, folks. Just having an existential crisis.

Not really. I’ve just been thinking about how I’ve been drawing Ben & Winslow comics in some form since 1998, and how much has changed since then. The jokes have evolved just as I have, but recently I’ve started finding limitations in what I can and cannot do in this particular strip, with these particular characters, in this particular format, and I while I’ve experimented a bit within the confines of the Ben & Winslow world (like my “Ben & Winslow Presents” strips), there’s only so much I can do.

I’m not shutting the comic down–I’ve got a lot more ideas! But the publication dates are probably going to become more erratic as I take time to try out new things. New things with this strip, or maybe I’ll come up with another strip that lets me tackle topics not appropriate for Ben & Winslow. I really have no idea, and that’s kind of the point!

————