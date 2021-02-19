————

Yeah, this is a comic about toilet paper. It’s even a comic about stockpiling toilet paper. But it is not a comic about the pandemic. I’ve made a point of avoiding that sort of timely yet depressing subject matter here, although I’ve drawn some pandemic adjacent stuff in the past year (like a comic about washing your hands, and another about keeping your distance, and even a comic about Halloween being ruined). I don’t even think Winslow is aware anything like that is going on, and he’s not human so COVID doesn’t affect him anyway.

Also I don’t often draw Ben & Winslow comics with the express purpose of delighting my children, but when I do, they involve giant butts.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.