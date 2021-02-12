Novelette and Novella

Feb 12th, 2021

This is the kind of conversation that goes on when you’re at work and it’s late and you and your coworkers don’t have anything to do.

Winslow’s story is actually a trilogy. Novella: The Novel and Novelette: The Novella is followed by Novella and Novelette Anthology, which isn’t an anthology at all and is, in fact, a novelette. Anthology is the sisters’ last name. This will soon become a Netflix original.

And for those genuinely curious, Winslow’s original haiku was this:

Novella novel And novelette novella. What a great idea.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.

