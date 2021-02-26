Casket Couture

————

This strip is dedicated to my grandmother, who used to knit all sorts of things. She died last year (of old age, not anything pandemic-related) and was finally buried last month. I bring this up not to be a sad panda or anything, but I was definitely thinking about her when I drew this. Fun fact: It was my grandmother who taught me how to draw, and the way I sketch–with a bunch of light, short lines–is exactly the way she did it. Another fun fact: When my first kid was born, she knit him a little yellow hat, and asked me for a simple drawing that she could add to it. So I gave her a drawing of a smiling Winslow, and she faithfully recreated him in black yarn on the front of the hat.

My older kids understood this one but my younger ones didn’t, and I realize this strip might be too idiomatic for some non-native English speakers. As much as I hate to explain a joke, I’ll do so a little here: to say you’re “buried in something” can imply that you were buried while wearing it.

