“The Start of Something Hot & Heavy” and Other Saucy Tales of Adventure by Charles J. March

————
Charles J. March III is an asexual, neurodivergent Navy hospital corpsman veteran who is currently trying to live an eclectic life with an interesting array of recovering creatures in Orange County, CA. His various works have appeared in or are forthcoming from Evergreen Review, Atlas Obscura, Litro, Chicago Tribune, L.A. Times, 3:AM Magazine, Fleas on the Dog, Queen Mob’s Teahouse, Taco Bell Quarterly, Harbinger Asylum, BlazeVOX, Bareknuckle Poet, Anti-Heroin Chic, The Beatnik Cowboy, Points in Case, Stinkwaves, The Writing Disorder, Literary Orphans, Otoliths, Oddball Magazine, et al. Links to his pieces can be found on LinkedIn and SoundCloud.