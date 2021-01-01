Health Unconscious

————

It’s a new year. Have you eaten all the Christmas cookies yet?

We’re almost done with ours, and we had a TON. I made cookies, and then my mom, neighbors, and coworkers all gave me even more cookies.

Winslow’s choice here is one I make every day; I’m almost 40, and lately I’ve been paying a lot more attention to what I put into my body, especially when it comes to sugar. I let myself have one (small) can of soda a day, but I usually skip the soda entirely if I expect to have something really sugary for dessert later. Like a delicious cheesecake. Or ice cream. Or several plates of cookies.

I typically don’t have a comic up on the first of a new year, because by now I’m typically on hiatus. Well, hiatus starts NOW. I’ll be taking a few weeks off from drawing comics while I recharge the ol’ humor batteries and gather ideas for the next batch of strips. Hopefully 2021 won’t completely drain me of motivation like 2020 did.

————

