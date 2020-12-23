Saur of Bethlehem

————

It’s almost Christmas, so let’s make some terrible Christmas puns. WITH DINOSAURS!

A year or two ago my sons and I were at a movie theater around Christmastime, and one of them was wearing a shirt with a festive dinosaur on it. I started making dinosaur-themed Christmas jokes, and this was one of them. I had totally forgotten about it until my eldest brought it up last week, so I decided to put it into a comic. Huzzah!

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.