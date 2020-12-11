Pocket Full of Secrets

————
This is a special kind of magic. Also, I can’t decide how creepy this actually is. Are these just random pieces of underwear that he has in his pocket, or did he steal them from someone (or several someones)? Or are his pockets linked up to some sort of portal that exits into someone’s underwear drawer?
Mysteries abound.
————
Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.