Gift Vault

————

My kids have been wondering where all the Christmas presents are. I haven’t really been hiding them, exactly, but they expect them to be in some really clever place, so they haven’t stumbled across them yet. I wrapped everything in the guest room down in the basement, then put all the wrapped presents into some boxes in the same room–all fully visible. They ask, “Did you put the presents where you wrapped them?” and I respond, “You know, I don’t have to necessarily put them there,” which they’ve taken as “No, I have hidden them somewhere incredibly clever, you will never find them, muahahahahaha!” I haven’t invested in a password-protected vault, yet, because I don’t really have a need.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.