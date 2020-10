I just want to say that, as a person who has had numerous run-ins with vampires, “biting back” is never a good option. Vampires are totally into that kind of thing, so unless you want to start dating a vampire I suggest sticking to the tried-and-true defenses like garlic, religious icons, and Korean pop music.

(Note: The vampire Winslow swallowed is from a comic I ended back in 2011 called Vampiric Minority.)

————Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery . He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.