Sweet Nothings

Today’s comic is filled with strong emotions. Some might say it’s filled with the strongest emotions of all.

It’s been really hard to come up with comics lately. I think a lot of it has to do with the reduced human contact. I get most of my ideas from conversations I have with friends, family, and coworkers, and without those regular interactions my idea pool is almost entirely reliant on my immediate family. This conversation, for example, actually happened between me and my wife. Drawing it out like this between Dr. Spiderqueen and Winslow gives it entirely different implications.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.