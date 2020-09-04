How To Force People To Keep Their Distance

————

Today’s comic presents some very useful tips that I urge all of you to try. This isn’t just a social distancing thing, either. These tips will work just as well for introverts and other folks uninterested in interacting with their fellow human beings!

Apologies to everyone who was waiting for a new comic for the past month. I just haven’t been very motivated to draw, and other projects have occupied my time. Hopefully entertainment hasn’t been an issue, though, especially since we released the August 2020 issue of Defenestration.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.