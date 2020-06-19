Our Burning Planet

————

Sometimes I feel like the world really is on fire. It’s hard to believe that at the beginning of the year, that was literally true in Australia, and 2020 has been relentless with the amount of upheaval, both good and bad, that has taken place–and the year isn’t even half over!

I didn’t draw this in response to one particular crisis over another. I really just felt like drawing some aliens. And Winslow eating a flaming sandwich.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.