Spoiled for Choice

————

A house full of wonders, yet somehow, nothing to do.

This is what it’s like having children stuck in the house, whether because of a pandemic or rainy weather or whatever. The choices available to them are staggering, but they’re going to pick whatever is the most annoying, every time.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.