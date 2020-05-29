Pier Pressure

————

Last week I drew a comic about mermaids that didn’t actually have any mermaids in them. So this week I drew a comic with a mermaid that isn’t actually about mermaids. And thus, balance has been achieved.

With all the time I’ve been spending at home for the past two months (and in an attempt to both stay healthy and not lose my mind), I’ve been exercising six days a week. Those of you who know me will find this shocking, because I’ve never exercised with any regularity and have lived my life in a body with chronically skinny arms and legs, even now in my late 30s. Two months in, and I still have chronically skinny arms and legs, but with noticeable muscles. No more drawing muscles on my body with magic marker! Choke on THAT, Winslow!

(Also this is the worst pier in existence. It just stretches out into the water and into some rocks.)

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.