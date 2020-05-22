Once Bitten

————

With all the mermaids wandering around in May, it was only a matter of time before someone got bitten by one.

Apsara is definitely the kind of person that has to one-up everyone in a conversation. You know the sort: they’ve been everywhere, seen everything, and always have a story to tell that’s better than yours, even when all evidence points to the contrary. It’s a pretty obnoxious personality quirk, but Apsara’s good looking so she gets away with it.

This is the first full-color comic I’ve drawn in a while. My hands still hurt sometimes (and that’s why I didn’t get a comic up last week), but I miss breaking out the colored pencils. Most of my drawing will continue to be sketches, but it’s nice to know I can occasionally color things up without killing myself.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.