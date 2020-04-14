Table of Contents for April 2020 Issue

Short Stories:

Robert Garnham, “Thirsty Work”

Bobbie Armstrong, “I Started Jogging to Stay in Shape, and Because a Fire Breathing Lizard Is Always Chasing Me”

Tomo Lazovich, “The Gift of the Bards”

Claire Russell, “The Rights of Chickens”

Sam Wiles, “Goddamned Space Wolves”

Heather Robinson, “Floods”

Rebecca Coffey, “Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s ‘The Little Blintz'”

John O., “Corpse”

Poetry:

Mary Cresswell, “The Raving”

James W. Reynolds, “Titillation”

Kim Malinowski, “Darth Vader at the Renaissance Festival”

Kyle Brandon Lee, “A Jovial Wednesday Picnic”

Peter Taylor, “Lunchroom Lear”