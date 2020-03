————

We’ve got signs at work in all the bathrooms that (1) remind us to wash our hands and (2) show us the areas of the hands that get missed. The areas that get missed are basically the entire hand (I don’t know how you can claim to wash your hands when you miss 2/3rds of your palms). Winslow’s solution sounds pretty sound, I just don’t know how feasible it is for the rest of you…

————Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery . He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.