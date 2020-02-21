Sandwich Disorder

————

My mother-in-law works near a chicken place that makes some pretty amazing sandwiches, and my eldest son is an expert at convincing her to go and get him one. And my mother-in-law, kindhearted person that she is, always picks up something for me and my wife, too. That’s why she’s awesome. Winslow clearly lives near a similar chicken place. Maybe even the same chicken place? I’m not entirely sure.

I don’t make a habit of photographing my food unless I feel like bragging about it to my less fortunate friends and family members, but I had to snag a picture of this sandwich because it is CRAWLING with onions. Literally crawling. You can’t see the actual movement because it’s a photo and not a movie, but trust me, there was so much movement.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.