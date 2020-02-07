Pokemon Breeder

I’ve always found the breeding mechanics in the Pokemon games to be hilarious; we’re basically spending hours of video game time waiting for our Pokemon to have sex, and periodically picking up the resulting eggs. In Pokemon Sword & Shield, my Pokemon are popping out two eggs every minute. I mean, I’m glad they’re enjoying themselves, but enough is enough, guys!

You get an extra comic today because the original idea couldn’t be contained on a single page. Lucky you!

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.