I Dated a Spider!

————

Spiders. Some people love them. Some people hate them. Winslow dates them. Or one of them, at least. And despite his girlfriend being a doctor and a queen, she hides a terrible secret!

Lets be honest, folks: Dr. Spiderqueen is essentially a monster. She might have a PhD, but she’s still a monster. I once drew her on the beach with several other characters to show off everyone’s lovely legs, but who’s to say that wasn’t part of a clever disguise to hide her truly monstrous nature?

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.