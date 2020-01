It’s always hard getting back into the swing of things after the festivities of late December and early January. Winslow regularly has this issue, despite not having a steady job.

(I’m uploading this later than I would have liked. We just got a puppy, and between him and the kids, it’s been a busy couple of weeks. I only recently had time to sit down and draw. This comic is actually the first completed drawing of 2020.)

