Here is the last official Ben & Winslow comic of 2019!

This actually started as a white board drawing I made during a Christmas party at work. I liked the idea so much that I decided to do a proper version for your enjoyment.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.