“#SorryAboutTheLengthOfThisHashtag,” by Luke Roloff

#SorryAboutTheLengthOfThisHashtagButJustWantedToCoverMyBases

WithAsManyAudiencesAsHumanlyPossibleSoThatLoadsOfPeopleLike

AndCommentOnMyPhotographOfMeStandingNearAMountainBecause

WhenPeopleLikeMyPicturesThenIFeelGoodAboutMyLifeEvenThough

MyLifeStinksCommaIMeanItIsReallyInThePoopsCommaSoIfYouAreA

PersonIUsedToKnowLikeFifteenYearsAgoOrSomeRandoStrangerOrA

MasqueradingComputerRobotItMeansTheWorldToMeWhenYou

LightlyTapThePadOfYourFingerAgainstAPieceOfPlasticForAnInstant

CommaItIsLiterallyTheBestThingIHaveGoingForMeInTermsOfFeeling

APulseSemicolonDidYouKnowThatWhenAHumanGetsSomeoneOrSo

methingToLikeTheirPhotographParenthesisNoMatterHowTerribleItIs

ParenthesisThenABurstOfDopamineIsSentToTheBrainWhereItActsAs

ARewardMoleculeEmDashErgoThereIsNeurochemicalEvidenceThat

SupportsHowManicalIAmAboutTryingToPostMediocrePhotosWith

OverblownCaptionsEllipsisIHopeThisDoesNotComeAcrossAsDesparate

BecauseIDoNotWantYouToKnowMyTrueFeelingsBecauseThatIs

EmbarrassingButPretendingToLiveLikeBearGryllsIsNotEmbarrassing

AtAllCommaItWillLeadToMoreLikesWhichWillMakeMyLifeWayBetter

CommaAndMaybeJustMaybeMoreStrangersWillFollowMeAndLove

MeAndIWillHookMyPhoneUpToMyArmLikeAnIVShootingDopamine

StraightIntoMySucklingBloodstreamBecauseDaddyNeedAFixRealBad

AndThenEverythingWillBeAllGoodBecauseIWillFeelNoPainAndMarry

RihannaAndPostCandidsOfUsThatLookLikeThePaparazziTookThem

BecauseTheyDidAndMyLifeWillBeCompleteBecauseIWillBeTrulyLoved

AndAdmiredAndFeelSpecialAndLiveForeverAllDueToMyInnateAbility

ToWriteAnAbundanceOfLooselyRelatedWordsWithTheNumberSymbol

InFrontOfThem

#NoFilter

————

Luke is currently one of the people in LA. Also, he has written things on the Internet before. For money, he helps make advertisements so that you know what to buy. Pray for Luke.