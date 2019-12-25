Merry Christmas From Ben and Winslow

————

Merry Christmas, everyone! Usually Defenestration posts new nonfiction on Wednesdays, but since today is Christmas (and because a new issue of fresh poetry and short stories just went live a few days ago) I decided to make a special Ben & Winslow comic.

Ben and Winslow and many of their friends have met at Apsara’s apartment to exchange gifts. Most of the presents here are taken directly from movies. Ben has the pink rabbit pajamas that Ralphie received in A Christmas Story, Little Winslow has the zeppelin Ralphie’s little brother got in the same movie, Dr. Spiderqueen got Gizmo the mogwai from Gremlins, Kate got a Firebolt like Harry Potter in The Prisoner of Azkaban, Winslow got Hulk hands like Dale in Stepbrothers, Robot Ben has a red scarf like Beaker gives Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol, and Laura has the lingerie that Buddy gives his father in Elf. You’ll also notice the giant stuffed rabbit that Tony Stark gave Pepper Potts in Iron Man 3.

I stopped drawing full-color comics this year because of my issues with carpal tunnel, but I made an exception for this one. My hands hurt really bad now. You’re welcome.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.