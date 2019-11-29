The 1900s Want Their Comic Prop Back

————

I don’t know why these aren’t popular anymore. If I designed my own house, I’d have one of these in every single room. It would give me so much extra space in my room to do activities.

I didn’t intend to go the entire month of November without a comic, so here’s an end-of-the-month entry.

———–

