Original Costume

This could be Winslow’s best costume yet. Hopefully not.

Whenever I draw censored comics, people ask me if I have an uncensored version. The answer is typically no; the censor bar is part of the original drawing and you’re all perverts for asking. But for this image… I actually drew Winslow completely naked, because I wanted the pixelated area to look authentic. That required an actual Winslow penis. So yes, there is an uncensored version, and no, you will never see it because that’s not the point, folks.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.