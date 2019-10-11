Kitchen Bootensils

————

I will not apologize for the pun in the title.

Fun fact: The house that Ben and Winslow (and Little Winslow) live in is haunted, but since the ghosts have to occupy the space with gnomes, tiny clowns, Metroids, swarms of bees, and those little hardhat-wearing guys from the Mega Man games, there isn’t a lot of places to haunt. So there’s a ghost in the silverware drawer, and in the upstairs shower drain, and in one of the throw pillows from the couch in the family room, and in the weed whacker, and in the empty spots of Winslow’s skull.

———–

