The Nameless Horror

As I was drawing this week’s strip, I thought about how this situation has probably actually happened to someone, and then I realized that this kind of happened to ME, which made everything even more awkward. When my wife and I started dating (this was a million years ago, mind you), I knew her by a name that I only later found out was her middle name, not her first name. When I first heard someone use her first name, I was understandably confused. Granted, these aren’t the same kind of shenanigans Winslow’s gotten himself into, but still…

(Also, I’m not trying to insinuate that Dr. Spiderqueen is horrifying… but let’s face it, folks. She’s an anthropomorphic spider, she’s royalty, and she has a PhD.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.