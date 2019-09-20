She Who Must Be Named

————

There. Now you know Dr. Spiderqueen’s first name. And now that I’ve given it to her, I will probably never use it again. Not because it isn’t a perfectly serviceable name, but because “Dr. Spiderqueen” is so much more evocative.

Next week: The Secret of Dr. Angelica Spiderqueen’s middle initial!

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.