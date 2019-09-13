First Name Basis

————

Winslow clearly didn’t listen to Reya when she told him Dr. Spiderqueen’s first name was “Antoinette” (because he knows better than to listen to anything Reya says, and so should you), and so he’s gone to Psychic Rob for assistance. He could have just as easily told Rob to ask Dr. Spiderqueen what her first name is, but his name is “Psychic” Rob, not “Reasonable Answer to Winslow’s Problems” Rob. Gotta use that mental witchcraft, or else what’s the point?

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.