Table of Contents for August 2019 Issue

Short Stories:
Mars Schupsky, “IKEA Even Sells Cheap, Do-It-Yourself Metaphors For What To Do With Your Drunken Sailor”
Benjamin Davis, “Kids These Days”
Rebecca Gomez Farrell, “Submission Caws”
Sheree Shatsky, “Boondockers”
Alex Z. Salinas, “Long Time No See”
Steve Goldberg, “Filed Under: Taxes”
Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco, “Drogon’s Pointless Journey: Game of Thrones Fan Fiction By Me, A Person Who Didn’t Watch Game of Thrones”
Don Malkemes, “Must-Haves for Amber Jambers’s Annual Jamberlation”
Poetry:
Jim George, “The Ten-Foot Pole Store”
Lou Faber, Two Poems