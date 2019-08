————

I took my family to the beach last month for a week. My 3-year-old had a lot of fun eating sand. Whole fistfuls of the stuff. And no matter what me or my wife said, we couldn’t stop him from doing it. I drew this in the hotel room as a way of immortalizing this little trip (there were no pearls in the toilet, though).

———–Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr . He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.