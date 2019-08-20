Looks like it’s time for another fun-filled issue of Defenestration! That’s assuming you’re into the kind of fun me and Eileen have planned for you, which consists of the eight short stories and three poems below.

When the April 2019 issue dropped, I made a joke on Twitter assuring everyone that the issue did not in any way contain spoilers for Game of Thrones. I can’t make that same promise this month, so if you’re one of those people that chooses to watch the show several months after the fact, this month’s issue contains all finds of spoilers. We’ve also got witches and aliens and whatever the heck a “jamberlation” is. I would personally touch this issue with a ten-foot pole, which is good, because this issue knows where I could procure such a thing.

Follow the links below to your humor of choice or download the whole issue as a PDF. Also, the inbox is now once again open to poetry and short stories, so let’s see what you’ve got!

—Andrew Kaye, Editor-in-Chief

Short Stories:

Mars Schupsky, “IKEA Even Sells Cheap, Do-It-Yourself Metaphors For What To Do With Your Drunken Sailor”

Benjamin Davis, “Kids These Days”

Rebecca Gomez Farrell, “Submission Caws”

Sheree Shatsky, “Boondockers”

Alex Z. Salinas, “Long Time No See”

Steve Goldberg, “Filed Under: Taxes”

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco, “Drogon’s Pointless Journey: Game of Thrones Fan Fiction By Me, A Person Who Didn’t Watch Game of Thrones”

Don Malkemes, “Must-Haves for Amber Jambers’s Annual Jamberlation”

Poetry:

Jim George, “The Ten-Foot Pole Store”

Lou Faber, Two Poems

Downloadable Version:

Defenestration, August 2019