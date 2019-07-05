The Immortal Porcelain Fist

————

Winslow has a lot of bathroom hangups and I would be lying if I didn’t have the same hangups. And if I’m in a bathroom and I can hear you in the next stall over struggling with explosive diarrhea and you don’t bother washing your hands when you leave, I am going to file a strongly worded complaint and have you forcibly removed from the premises, but only because I don’t have the wherewithal to tell you how disgusting you are to your face and also I don’t have punching superpowers. But you’ll be sorry, buddy.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.