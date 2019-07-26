Skull Aesthetic

————

I have never once walked into a house filled with human skulls, and I doubt you have, either, which is probably for the best. Human skulls went out of vogue long, long ago, but Dr. Spiderqueen likes the old ways best. Shockingly, Winslow (1) doesn’t seem to mind at all and (2) only has nice things to say about the decor.

(Those technically aren’t human skulls because humans are much larger. Those are clearly the skulls of whatever the heck Ben and Winslow are supposed to be, but since there’s no established term, “human” will have to suffice. If Dr. Spiderqueen were to use an actual human skull to decorate her lair home, she would be able to use it as a throne or a half-bath.)

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.