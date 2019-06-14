Quit Your Day Job, Please

Uh-oh, looks like Winslow’s started drawing again. And it looks like another video game company has hired him, long after he was fired by Nintendo for nearly ruining Super Mario 64.

I really enjoyed watching all the news from this year’s E3. I’ll admit I’m more than a little biased toward Nintendo, having been a loyal follower of the brand since the mid 80s, but there’s always a lot of interesting stuff to see from all the gaming companies involved. And then, of course, there’s the really weird stuff that this comic is in no way referencing.

(Also, apologies for another Avengers-themed strip so soon after the last one. But I couldn’t resist.)

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.