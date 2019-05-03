Know Your Kaiju

————

Ben and Winslow proudly present the first installment in what very well might be the only installment on their education series of comics. This month’s topic: kaiju! These nine monstrosities were chosen from a list of nearly two dozen, mainly because I didn’t have enough room for them all!

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.





