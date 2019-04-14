Table of Contents for April 2019 Issue

Short Stories:
Stephen Parrish, “Galactic Fair”
Bailey Holtz, “Catching Knives”
Frank Orloson, “Pastiche”
Kathleen Naurekas, “The Writers Conference”
Randal Eldon Greene, “@ChefNipsNips”
Myna Chang, “Teeth, Hair & Eyes LLC”
Ben Fitts, “Softboy Ray”
Poetry:
Gary Mesick, “To His Koi”
Melissa Lux, “In Defense of the Parpy Tree Trunk”
Vince Reighard, Two Poems
M. Desmond Dahm, “Our natural defenses”
