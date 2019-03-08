Poisonous Snakes

————

I kind of feel like a jerk for titling this comic the way I did, because I knew it would rile up all the snake lovers and pedantic folks in the audience. I know you wanted to push your glasses up the bridge of your nose and give me a good “Well, actually…” and then I ruined all the fun by incorporating that into the joke. Or maybe I didn’t ruin anything and you breathed a long sigh of relief. “Oh, thank goodness AK is one of us.” It’s true. I’m with ya.

I also know that snake bites don’t typically smoke like this, but we’ll chalk that up to creative liberties.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. But none of that matters because he didn’t draw this; his daughter did.





