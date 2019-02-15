The Boy Is Back In Town

———–

Well, it took about a month longer than I expected, but I’m going to start uploading Ben & Winslow comics again! I’m going to try to keep to my usual schedule, but because of my stupid hands I’m going to keep all of my drawings like this; no colors or anything, because it’s a time consuming and painful process that I don’t want to deal with right now.

And yes! Winslow is dating Dr. Spiderqueen. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while; I like Dr. Spiderqueen, but she’s been relegated to doctor’s office visits and I wanted to be able to expand on her a bit. I’ve actually been seeding the strip with hints about this nascent relationship for years. Maybe you can find some. :)

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. But none of that matters because he didn’t draw this; his daughter did.