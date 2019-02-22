Hellfire Chicken

————

Today’s comic strip is based on a true story! Have you ever experienced the gastrointestinal equivalent of excreting an entire fireworks display? Because I have!

My wife and I typically don’t go out for Valentine’s Day, because we’re old enough to know better. Instead, we usually pick up some fancier-than-usual carryout and eat dinner with the kids. This year my wife was out of town, so she made it up to us by picking up food on the way home from the airport. She went to a Korean chicken restaurant with a menu not unlike the one Winslow’s reading here, and ordered one of everything.

The spiciest of these was specifically for me. I love spicy food, intestines be damned, and I’d eaten similar stuff at other restaurants. But let me tell you, guys… this chicken was insane. Absolutely delicious, but insane. What the waiter is describing to Winslow is exactly what I went through the day after.

