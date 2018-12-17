Table of Contents for December 2018 Issue

Short Stories:
Tess Tabak, “Itsy Bitsy Spider”
Nick San Miguel, “My Waiter Plays Three-Dimensional Chess
Eli Landes, “A Somewhat More Accurate Fairy Tale”
Samuel Dodson, “Ernest Hemmingway has balls”
Virginia Revel, “Winging It”
Joshua Samson, “The Beardist”
Daniel Deisinger, “Portculia”
Michael Augustine Dondero, “No One Cares That You Studied in 1952”
Poetry:
Nathaniel Sverlow, “caveman”
Emma Miller, Two Poems
James Davis, Two Poems
David McVey, “Why Do Birds?”
