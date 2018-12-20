Defenestration: December 2018





Welcome to another thrilling edition of Defenestration: the literary magazine dedicated to humor and… let’s see here… Ernest Hemingway’s balls, apparently.

Let’s jump right into what you can expect this month, shall we? Aside from the aforementioned balls, we’ve got tales of time travel and spiders and at least one fantastic beard. There’s a bunch of fantasy and a sprinkling of science fiction, and we even threw in a sonnet because sonnets are awesome and that’s how we roll. You will enjoy every syllable of this issue, and we’re so confident with that statement that we’re providing a money back guarantee.

We’re once again open to short story and poetry submissions. Send your best! (We’ll be waiting.)



—Andrew Kaye, Editor-in-Chief

Short Stories:

Tess Tabak, “Itsy Bitsy Spider”

Nick San Miguel, “My Waiter Plays Three-Dimensional Chess”

Eli Landes, “A Somewhat More Accurate Fairy Tale”

Samuel Dodson, “Ernest Hemingway has balls”

Virginia Revel, “Winging It”

Joshua Sampson, “The Beardist”

Daniel Deisinger, “Portculia”

Michael Augustine Dondero, “No One Cares That You Studied in 1952”

Poetry:

Nathaniel Sverlow, “caveman”

Emma Miller, Two Poems

James Davis, Two Poems

David McVey, “Why Do Birds?”

Downloadable Version:

