The Look and Smell and Taste of Manliness

I’m not going to claim that masculinity is a formula, but it’s totally a formula. Do all of these things, and your masculinity will be increased by at least 60%, with an upper gain of 80%.

Okay, that’s all a lie. But it might help if you can master the scowl Ben’s wearing. If any of you recognize that look, it’s because it was lifted straight from the show My Hero Academia; Ben’s got what we call RBF, or “resting Bakugo face.”

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.